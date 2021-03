Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 13:34 Hits: 9

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday announced that it has extended a federal ban on coronavirus-related evictions through June 30, three days before it was set to expire.“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/545348-cdc-extends-coronavirus-eviction-ban-through-june-30