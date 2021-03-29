Antitrust cases could be bad for iPhone users

Articles

By Mark Jamison

iPhone users are likely to be the unintended victims of some current antitrust activities: The US Department of Justice and some state attorneys general are targeting Apple’s contracts with Google. The contracts have Apple preinstalling some Google apps and making Google Search the default search engine on iPhones. Several state legislatures and the European Union are targeting Apple’s App Store for the commissions it charges.

If these government officials get their way, iPhone prices will rise. Why? Because the governments would cancel network effects.

Some simple economics

To understand why iPhone prices would rise, let’s begin with a simple thought experiment. Suppose an Apple employee examined iPhone prices and sales, trying to figure out if Apple’s prices maximize profits. The employee would likely first conclude that the company’s profits would rise if it raised iPhone prices. How do I know that? At least two economics studies have concluded that historically, iPhone prices have little impact on iPhone sales. This is called inelastic demand.

When demand is inelastic, companies can increase profits by raising prices because sales decline less than prices rise. But at some point, sales begin dropping so much that profits begin to decline. By that time, demand has become elastic.

But at the present time, according to the studies, iPhone demand is inelastic.

Some more-complicated economics

But our Apple employee is now thinking more carefully and realizes there are network effects that lead Apple to not raise iPhone prices. There are at least three network effects that are important.

The first network effect is how the number of iPhones in circulation affects the number of apps built for the iPhone, and how the number of apps built affects what people are willing to pay for iPhones. If Apple raised the price of iPhones and sold fewer of them, fewer iPhone apps might be built, which would lower what customers are willing to pay for the iPhone. This incentivizes Apple to keep its price down.

Another network effect is within certain apps. For example, the more that people use FaceTime, the more valuable the FaceTime app — and the iPhone — becomes. This also incentivizes Apple to keep its price down.

A third network effect relates to the Google contract. The more iPhones Apple sells, the more valuable the contract is to Google and the more Google is willing to pay. This also incentivizes Apple to keep iPhone prices down.

Potential effects of antitrust action

If the Federal Trade Commission and the states decide the Google-Apple contracts are anticompetitive, then that network effect goes away. If antitrust authorities or state legislatures decide Apple should make less money on apps, then those network effects either go away or weaken. All of these network effects work to keep iPhone prices down. So without them, iPhone prices will rise.

And there are cascading effects. Apple’s iPhone, computers, iPad, and accessories all exist in an Apple ecosystem. Third-party software, apps, and accessories are also part of this system. If the iPhone’s price rises, there will be decreased sales for all components.

What should be done?

The governments should do careful consumer welfare analyses before taking action. What appears to be happening is that Google and Apple’s rivals are pressing for government favors that weaken the competitive pressure that the rivals feel from the two Big Tech firms. If the governments decide to give these stakeholders what they want, iPhone customers will suffer — as will suppliers in the Apple ecosystem.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

