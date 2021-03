AEI housing market indicators, April 2021

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 19:59 Hits: 0

Audio Recording

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

Foot traffic is trending up. Foot traffic levels in the US are currently down by 26 percent compared to the same week in 2019. However, this is up from a low of -67 percent at the trough and -35 percent at the beginning of 2021. The Southwest, South, and Midwest regions continue to lead the county. The Northeast and West have been slower to open up and continue to lag behind in foot traffic activity.

Agency purchase loan volume and the New Normal Agency purchase loan volume in December 2020 set a new series’ high for that month. 2020 purchase volume was up 18 percent compared to last year. Many homebuyers have been moving out of urban centers into less dense areas, but the work from home explosion created by the pandemic has drastically accelerated this trend. The second/vacation home market continues to boom. Sub-markets related to investor loans, non-U.S. citizens, and the self-employed are similarly active.

The Refi boom continues but rising mortgage rates are starting to take a toll on activity. Compared to a year ago, no cash out refis in December 2020 were up 218 percent, and cash-out refis are up 74 percent. On the NCO side, which are generally more dependent on rates, counts in March have started to fall below their 2020 level. On the CO side, counts are yet holding up better.

The home price boom continues, with the national rate of Home Price Appreciation (HPA) for February 2021 coming in at 12.3 percent (preliminary), up from 6.7 percent in February 2020. The Fed’s monetary punchbowl is fueling rampant home price appreciation. As predicted during our July 2020 briefing, HPA has reached the low double digits in late 2020. Starting with June 2020, months’ supply levels started to drop precipitously across all price tiers. Low mortgage rates combined with about two months’ supply mean that HPA will remain strong over the coming months, as also indicated by Optimal Blue data.



The AEI Housing Market Indicators provide accurate and timely metrics for the housing market. These include Mortgage Risk/Leverage (with a particular focus on agency first-time buyer volume and risk), house prices and appreciation trends, housing sales (new and existing sales whether institutionally financed, cash, and other-financed), and inventory levels. Since the housing market is influenced by many different factors, all need to be considered together to better understand market trends.