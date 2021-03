Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pushing a more aggressive approach to taxing companies and wealthy families, creating a new problem for President Biden.New proposals from Sanders go well beyond the revenue-raising measures...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/545021-sanders-creates-new-headache-for-biden-on-taxes