Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 20:26 Hits: 8

Grape-Nuts shoppers who paid inflated black-market prices for the cereal during a shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be eligible for reimbursement, the cereal maker said this week.Post Consumer Brands, the brand’s parent company, said in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544775-grape-nuts-shoppers-who-paid-inflated-prices-for-cereal-on-black-market-amid