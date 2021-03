Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 15:28 Hits: 4

The IRS has extended the tax filing season by a month, but that decision didn't resolve every challenge taxpayers and the agency are facing.The agency announced Wednesday that the deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns is...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544108-irs-extension-leaves-other-headaches-to-solve