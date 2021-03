Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 21:45 Hits: 5

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has joined the board of directors for the New York Mets, the team announced Friday.Christie, a lifelong Mets fan, will become one of the team’s five directors. He is a friend of Steve Cohen, a billionaire...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/544097-chris-christie-joins-board-of-new-york-mets