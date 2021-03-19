Satellite internet and broadband infrastructure competition: Coming (soon) to a rural area near you

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

By Bronwyn Howell

According to the conventional wisdom of telecommunications economics, the cost per connection of providing a network service — whether fixed-line or mobile — is higher in more sparsely populated areas. And the costs of provision are so high in these areas that without subsidies such as the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, no operator would find it commercially viable to build a network in the first place. These circumstances give rise to a classic “natural monopoly.”

via Flickr

Consequently, there are large parts of the US where consumers have no choice of broadband network provider. Without competitive pressure, monopoly network operators lack the same incentives that operators have in more densely populated areas (where infrastructure competition exists) to invest in network maintenance and service quality improvements. While regulatory constraints can address matters such as price (static efficiency matters), they are less successful in addressing the inevitable investment lags (dynamic efficiency lags). Thus, rural residents have ended up on the worse end of a notorious “digital divide” compared to their urban counterparts.

However, in a combination of technological innovation and philanthropic endeavor, the problem of lack of infrastructure competition in rural broadband markets may soon be consigned to the annals of history. Last week, it was announced that a limited number of residents in New Zealand’s sparsely populated South Island would be eligible to sign up for beta trials of Starlink, SpaceX’s new low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband service. If these trials are successful, the service is expected to “expand rapidly across the rest of the country.”

Low-orbit satellite-based broadband is a far cry from previous generations of satellite services. Historically, these services have been more expensive and slower than terrestrial services, with their higher latency and jitter. But many rural citizens have subscribed anyway. Now, Starlink is promising speeds of 150 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 30 to 50 Mbps uploads, with only 20 to 40 milliseconds of lag — more than satisfactory for Netflix streaming, multiplayer online gaming, and Zoom meetings. The initial costs are not trivial — the do-it-yourself dish kit costs US$572 (plus US$82 shipping) — but the monthly charge of US$114 comes with unlimited data, making it cost competitive with high-end mobile plans. The DIY dish kits may be a bit fiddly to install, but self-service is not a foreign concept in rural communities.

Starlink uses a large number of linked satellites to collect and process data and then transmit signals to the internet via terrestrial base stations. Starlink’s constellation will eventually have up to 12,000 satellites providing fast internet to every corner of the planet. The 60 satellites serving New Zealand are flying at a speed of around 7.5 kilometers per second at an altitude of about 325 kilometers and are readily visible in the night sky.

The New Zealand trial of the Starlink system is significant not just with respect to its technological feasibility. Already it is being recognized by regulators and policymakers as a challenge to the country’s Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI), where existing operators have collaborated to deploy subsidized fixed-line and mobile broadband connectivity in sparsely populated and mobile black spot areas. Starlink will provide real infrastructure competition to the RBI operators. True infrastructure competition across the entire country invalidates the natural monopoly assumption that has underpinned telecommunications regulation since its inception. A private operator, unsubsidized by the state, has provided connectivity — and it may not be the only one. Amazon’s Project Kuiper has received approval in the US from the FCC to deploy a similar system. So real infrastructure competition between satellite systems in addition to existing arrangements may be the way of the future.

The reality of infrastructure competition calls into question the long-established rationale of subsidizing operators to provide rural connectivity. The boundaries between rural and urban infrastructures will no longer be determined by the cost structures of terrestrial network operators alone. The need for operator subsidies to construct networks appears to be diminishing. As geography ceases to be a defining characteristic of access, the case for subsidizing select consumers (e.g., due to income) to purchase a connection of their choice from one of a number of competing rural operators is seemingly becoming more tenable.

Moreover, Starlink and Project Kuiper also must cause proponents of hipster antitrust — who propose regulatory and legal intervention to reallocate wealth between stakeholders of modern multisided technology systems — to pause for thought. If technology magnates are using their profits from internet-based technologies to invest in expanded and competitive broadband worldwide — in spaces where governments have long faced challenges — then such redistributive actions may prove to be somewhat precipitate.

The post Satellite internet and broadband infrastructure competition: Coming (soon) to a rural area near you appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/satellite-internet-and-broadband-infrastructure-competition-coming-soon-to-a-rural-area-near-you/