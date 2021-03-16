Blackouts and broadband: A tale of two crises

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

By Daniel Lyons

Last month, dealing with an unprecedented Arctic blast, regulators in Texas avoided a complete collapse of its electricity grid only by dramatically increasing energy prices and imposing rolling blackouts that left families without power for days, leaving at least 86 dead and potentially costing the state $55 billion.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of another network shock: the COVID-19 lockdown, which forced significant portions of the American economy to shift from real space to cyberspace. This surge in internet traffic could have caused the same crisis for broadband networks that the blizzard did for the Texas electricity grid. But it didn’t. Here are some preliminary thoughts on how differences in market structure many have contributed to this difference in network resiliency.

First, some caveats: We do not yet have a complete understanding of what drove the Texas blackout, and it would be impossible to cover in a blog post. Texas is just beginning the post-mortem to understand why it faced an electricity shortage just when the state needed it most. (The “Blackout Week” episodes of Robert Bryce’s always-excellent Power Hungry podcast offer an excellent overview.) Moreover, while telecommunications and electricity are both networked services, there are obviously profound differences between megawatts and megabits that limit cross-industry comparisons. Nonetheless, a high-level comparison of the two yields some interesting observations.

Deregulation vs. managed competition

Following the blackout, the Twitterati were quick to cast aspersions on Texas’s “deregulated” electricity market. But this term is a misnomer. Like the local competition provisions of the Telecommunications Act, what we call “deregulation” is better described as “managed competition”: regulator-designed market structures to achieve certain quasi-competitive outcomes. Across America, wholesale power markets are coordinated by state-designed regional transmission organizations that control high-voltage transmission lines to connect power plants to local utilities. In Texas, this entity is ERCOT, which operates a market designed by the Texas Public Utility Commission in part to promote political goals.

Two features of this market design left Texas power generators unable to meet the crisis:

Lack of backup capacity: The commission designed Texas to be an energy-only market. This means consumers pay only for power that is produced at any moment. This differs from capacity markets elsewhere in the country, which pay power plants to be ready to operate if and when needed. The benefit of energy-only markets is lower consumer prices: Texas electricity prices are often below the national average. The downside is that in the event of supply or demand shocks, there is less backup power to draw upon. When the cold snap hit, homes heated by electricity drove up demand for power — but supply fell, in part because natural-gas-fired plants went offline, unable to get fuel that was also being diverted to home heating. ERCOT found itself without a reserve of backup power ready to fill the breach.

Preferences for renewables: Related to this capacity shortage is Texas’s reliance on renewable power. Approximately 20 percent of Texas’s installed capacity comes from wind. Texas is also the sixth-largest producer of solar power. These projects stem in part from nearly $36 billion in renewable energy subsidies. Renewable energy has strengths — it’s zero-carbon and cheap once built since wind and sunlight are free. But unlike nuclear or fossil fuel generation, it is not dispatchable. ERCOT cannot order more sun or wind to fill a shortfall. During the power crisis, only 2 percent of Texas’s wind capacity was actually generating power, and solar was negligible. This means that $36 billion in politically channeled investment sat unused when Texas needed it most.

Broadband resiliency

Unlike the Texas grid, America’s broadband networks met the demand spike that came with the coronavirus lockdown — in part because of the light-touch regulatory model governing broadband. Freed from public utility regulations, network providers invested billions of dollars in network capacity in recent years, giving them the capacity that ERCOT lacked. (In Europe, where regulators actively seek lower prices like the Texas Public Utility Commission, networks had less capacity to absorb the spike in demand, leading to the embarrassing spectacle of EU officials begging Netflix and YouTube to downgrade video quality to avoid breaking European networks.)

Similarly, rather than promoting one favored technology, American policy has taken a tech-neutral approach to broadband buildout. When lockdowns began, this allowed Americans to draw on diverse network architectures — wired and wireless, coaxial, fiber, and even satellite — to meet their needs. This intermodal flexibility allowed consumers to take full advantage of the installed broadband capacity to shift their lives online, without leaving billions in installed capacity unusable.

These crises highlight the importance of network resiliency. Over the past two decades, broadband providers have continually stayed ahead of our ever-growing appetite for bandwidth, developing a culture of future-proofing that promotes resiliency. By comparison, our electricity grid has grown less resilient, as consumers in Texas, California, and New England can attest. To regulators, the ability to achieve politically expedient goals through “managed competition” is enticing — but the hidden costs can be devastating in the long run.

