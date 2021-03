Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:12 Hits: 6

Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Friday that the IRS should "seriously consider" extending the tax-filing deadline.Brady said the IRS has a large workload. The agency has a backlog of paper tax...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542938-top-republican-irs-should-seriously-consider-extending-filing-deadline