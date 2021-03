Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 17:23 Hits: 6

Rising Treasury bond yields drove bank stocks higher Friday while sending technology shares tumbling and pushing the S&P 500 off of a record high.An increase in the 10-year Treasury bond yield to 1.6 percent, a sign of Wall Street expecting...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542940-rising-treasury-yields-sink-tech-stocks-boost-banks