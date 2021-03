Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 22:52 Hits: 2

House Democrats are planning to advance a bill that would stop automatic spending cuts to programs such as Medicare next week, a necessary step after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law Thursday.House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542843-house-to-advance-bill-preventing-automatic-medicare-cuts