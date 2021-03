Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:22 Hits: 5

The Senate cut $66 billion from the COVID-19 relief measure's $1.9 trillion cost, according to a new estimate released Wednesday by the Congressional Budget Office.While $66 billion in cuts would normally be seen as a significant alteration in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542538-senate-cuts-reduced-covid-19-packages-cost-by-66-billion