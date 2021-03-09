Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 18:47 Hits: 5

Source: Hannah Finnie, OnLabor blog, February 26, 2021

…While not every person in digital media who’s experienced unionizing becomes, like Kelly, a labor reporter overnight, it’s hard to imagine that the effects of being in a union have no impact on their work. After all, while unions are about benefits and wages, they’re also about worker dignity, principles that can inform more than just what your paycheck looks like. What happens to labor coverage when there are thousands of Kim Kellys out there? Thousands of people who now know what it’s like to unionize and have a large (albeit constrained) platform through their media outlet? What does that shift mean for media labor coverage?…

The post Bargaining for Better Labor Journalism: How The Wave of Unionizing In Media Transforms How Unions Are Covered appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/03/bargaining-for-better-labor-journalism-how-the-wave-of-unionizing-in-media-transforms-how-unions-are-covered.htm