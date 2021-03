Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 22:06 Hits: 9

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record high Monday as stocks of companies expected to benefit from the end of the pandemic soared while a tech selloff caused the Nasdaq to fall.The Dow ended Monday with a gain of more than 300 points, rising...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542192-dow-sets-new-record-as-nasdaq-sinks-into-correction