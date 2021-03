Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 18:30 Hits: 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that she doesn't believe fears of rising inflation or unemployment resulting from the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package are warranted.Speaking with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Yellen&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/542131-yellen-dismisses-inflation-fears-from-covid-19-relief-package