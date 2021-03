Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

Senate Democrats are close to a deal that would amend their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by exempting a portion of unemployment benefits from federal income taxes.The agreement would waive taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/541804-democrats-close-in-on-deal-to-provide-tax-relief-for-unemployment-recipients