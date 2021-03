Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:15 Hits: 3

Nearly 1 billion tons of food is wasted every year, a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme found.In a report published Thursday, researchers found that 931 million tons of food are wasted annually, including roughly 570...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/agriculture/541608-17-percent-of-food-produced-annually-is-wasted-un-report