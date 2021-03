Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 19:56 Hits: 2

A new wealth tax proposed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other progressives on Monday would result in the 100 richest Americans paying over $78 billion in taxes annually, according to analysis by Bloomberg News.The bill, called the Ultra-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/541038-warrens-wealth-tax-would-cost-100-richest-americans-78-billion