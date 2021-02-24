Don’t assume the coming Biden Boom means a shift to rapid and sustainable growth

Articles

Wednesday, 24 February 2021

By James Pethokoukis

Generating economic growth is difficult. For most of human history, there wasn’t much of it. Now we often take it for granted. Policymakers often think too little about growth impacts when they consider raising taxes or creating new regulations. In a new analysis, the Tax Foundation points out that President Biden and congressional Democrats have proposed raising the federal corporate rate to 28 percent from 21 percent. That would boost the US federal-state combined tax rate to 32.34 percent, the highest among rich countries. Would such an increase negatively affect US economic growth and global competitiveness? Certainly something Washington should consider. (The TF thinks so, by the way.)

Of course, right now it might seem like generating economic growth is pretty easy: just spend money. If you’ve been tracking recent Wall Street economic forecasts, you’ve probably noticed that every time a big bank raises its estimate of the size of Biden’s pandemic relief package, it also jumps its GDP forecast for the next couple of years. If the most bullish of these bank forecasts are correct, this year and next might be the growthiest since the 1980s.

So why not spend even more and then keep spending? To some spending enthusiasts, the case against doing so isn’t obvious. With inflation and interest low, they assume America has loads of fiscal space. So no need to worry about all that federal debt — and the need to service it, perhaps in an environment of rising rates — eventually crowding out other priorities and forcing tax hikes. In the Financial Times, Martin Wolf rightly warns against such nonchalance:

Some analysts seem to view a big upsurge in inflation as inconceivable, because it has not happened for a long time. This is a bad argument. Many once thought a global financial crisis was inconceivable because it had not happened for a long time. In the 1960s many thought the inflationary upsurge of the 1970s similarly inconceivable. Many seem to believe nowadays that lower unemployment will not raise inflation. But at some point excess demand is sure to raise prices and wages. At that time, inflation expectations will start shifting permanently upward. The 1970s and 1980s taught us that bringing them down again is very costly, not just economically, but to the credibility of government.

Then there’s this: Once we get through this spending surge, those same bullish growth forecasts revert to their previous “new normal.” Back to the Two Percent Economy. Policymakers shouldn’t be nonchalant about that, either. I mean, maybe the long stagnation, particularly in productivity growth, is over. Last year, as I recently wrote, was definitely not a “we have Twitter but no flying cars” sort of year. Not with “rapid vaccine innovation, good news about nuclear fusion, the AlphaFold breakthrough, a possible CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for inherited blood disorders, AI as a super research assistant, and a new age of human spaceflight for America. And there are actual driverless cars on the road.”

And maybe the pandemic will boost growth going forward by boosting technology adoption. This from a new interview with Northwestern University economist and noted growth pessimist Robert Gordon:

This shift to remote working has got to improve productivity because we’re getting the same amount of output without commuting, without office buildings, and without all the goods and services associated with that. We can produce output at home and transmit it to the rest of the economy electronically, whether it’s an insurance claim or medical consultation. We’re producing what people really care about with a lot less input of things like office buildings and transportation. In a profound sense, the movement to working from home is going to make everyone who is capable of working from home more productive.”

That said, Gordon is sticking to his argument that the IT revolution, even as it extends into AI, won’t return the economy to its rapid productivity pace of the mid-20th century or the 1990s boomlet. Again, Gordon:

On the issue of artificial intelligence, we tend to exaggerate it as a revolution that’s suddenly around the corner and that will create a night-and-day change in productivity. We’ve had the development of artificial intelligence step-by-step for at least the last 25 years. Everything from voice recognition, voice transcription, automatic language translation, customer service with humans being replaced by voice recognition technology, Amazon examining your orders and telling you what you might be interested in next, legal searches being done by computers, radiology diagnostics being done by computers – all this has been going on for some time. I’m skeptical that there’s a night-and-day revolution in store. All of these things I’ve been mentioning will add up. Of everything we’ve talked about, it’s very possible that the transition to working from home – once we get the rest of the economy sorted out – will give us a sizeable jump in the annual growth of productivity. I would fully expect growth in the decade of the 2020s to be higher than it was in the 2010s, but not as fast as it was between 1995 and 2005. But that was an extraordinary coming together of a lot of technology in a very short amount of time.

Nor should policymakers assume a return to fast productivity growth based on a year when it seemed like a lot of intriguing innovation percolated to the surface. They should assume fast growth will remain difficult going forward and think hard about how policy can both help and hurt. And not just as policy concerns taxes and regulation. But also immigration, trade, and research spending.

Faster, please.

