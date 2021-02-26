Attention higher education: Title IX says ‘No PERSON shall, based on sex, be excluded from… be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination…’

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 03:38 Hits: 4

From the Law and Liberty article “Title IX for Men” by George R. La Noue, Research Professor of Public Policy and Political Science at the University of Maryland Baltimore County:

The long-standing narrative in higher education has been that women are a marginalized group on campuses. Investing in special programs and administrative support for women, not available to men, were needed to realize female potentials. Sometimes this narrative was based on accurate, but outdated statistics. Other times, it was based on selective data, showing female underrepresentation in some disciplines, while ignoring their overrepresentation in other fields. Another motivator was the strength of campus feminist movements for which there were rarely male counterparts.

Consequently, over the last four decades, an impressive panoply of higher education programs was designed and funded for women on both public and private campuses. To raise questions about their exclusive nature was to immerse one’s body in a hornet’s nest, an activity enjoyed neither by administrators nor legislators. Still, how did such programs survive Title IX’s requirement that “No person … shall, based on sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program?”

The answer to that question was that the higher-education, women-only programs were largely ignored until they were challenged from very unusual sources. Mark J. Perry is a tenured full professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Michigan-Flint. His dissertation was on “Macroeconomic Applications of Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedastic (ARCH) Models” which does not reveal a strong interest in civil rights. Perry, however, is also a Resident Scholar at The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) since 2010 and a prolific blogger. His efforts to challenge single-sex campus programs were summarized in his November 6, 2020 AEI blog. He had filed 244 [now 296] such complaints that had to that date resulted in 30 [now 39] successful resolutions and he expected another 100 [now 125] complaints to be successfully resolved by discontinuing the single-sex program or opening it to both males and females.

The empirical foundation for Perry’s questioning of the feminist narrative and his later actions in filing complaints with OCR was based on some federal statistics which he outlined on his October 15, 2020 AEI blog. For example, for every 100 women enrolled in US colleges at any level, there were 75 men enrolled. In graduate schools, there were 100 women for every 71 men. For every 100 women receiving master’s degrees, there were 65 men; at the Ph.D. level, the ratio was 100 women to 85 men.

…..

Given existing OCR decisions terminating or altering sex-exclusive programs, it is unlikely this complaint process will stop until most such programs are changed or exonerated.

…..

While on the surface some higher education Biden allies might cheer enforcement reduction, it may not be in their long–term interest to do so. Currently, these investigations are leading to determination letters in which campuses do not admit to any wrongdoing or receive any of the sanctions that other violations of civil rights can create. Campuses simply agree to cease sex-exclusive programs. Sometimes the changes may involve dropping a program altogether. Sometimes there are merely linguistic changes masking the old single-sex focused intent. If, however, the policy of quiet OCR settlements is abandoned by the Biden Administration, it seems likely that Title IX challenges to women-only programs will go on in the form of highly publicized litigation where major financial penalties can be imposed on behalf of the class of excluded men. A much better solution is for campuses to initiate a review of their programs and policies to open up those that are educationally successful to everyone, regardless of sex, on the basis of individual talent or need.