Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:54 Hits: 2

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek told a Senate panel Thursday that the wholesale retailer will increase its starting wage to $16 next week, putting it ahead of competitors like Walmart and Target."Two years ago, we moved our starting hourly wage to $15...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540503-costco-raising-minimum-wage-to-16-an-hour