New research on the Paycheck Protection Program

Thursday, 25 February 2021

By Michael R. Strain

The Paycheck Protection Program was the most ambitious and creative fiscal policy response to the Pandemic Recession. Enacted by the Cares Act in March, PPP offered forgivable loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees with the goal of keeping them from closing and preserving employment relationships.

Figuring out the effects this program had on employment, worker-firm attachment, and the financial health and continuity of small businesses is a critically important task for economists.

Carlos & Mickey’s Mexican restaurant Monday, Jan. 11, in El Paso. Rosa Saenz, owner, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in May for the restaurant after being impacted by COVID-19. Via REUTERS

The literature on PPP is necessarily limited at this point. Into the mix come two recent papers.

University of Maryland economist Luke Pardue makes an important contribution to our understanding of PPP’s effects by making use of novel, detailed payroll data. Here is the abstract of Pardue’s paper, “Small Business Experiences as the Paycheck Protection Program Ends: Evidence from Covered Period Expiration”:

Over $500 billion in government-guaranteed loans were disbursed to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a key element of the federal government’s fiscal stimulus efforts during the coronavirus-induced recession. While much research has focused on the employment effects of this program as it was rolled out in the spring, I investigate firms’ experiences as they roll off of the headcount requirements needed to receive loan forgiveness. I use detailed payroll microdata, along with information on the date when each firm’s requirements expire, to estimate the employment effects as PPP ends. I find that, as the PPP covered period expired, companies reduced active employment by a statistically significant 0.41% per week and 1.6% in the four weeks post-expiration. This reduction in employment is due largely to a spike in terminations the weeks after the covered period expires, is larger in certain industries hit hard by the pandemic, and is concentrated among firms located in counties that experienced relatively worse coronavirus case growth. I estimate that, in aggregate, 907,200 jobs were lost within the four weeks after firms’ covered periods expired, as companies no longer need to maintain pre-COVID-19 headcount levels to receive PPP loan forgiveness.

Federal Reserve economists Cynthia L. Doniger and Benjamin Kay exploit delays in the initial allocation of PPP funds to estimate its effects on employment. The abstract of their paper, “Ten Days Late and Billions of Dollars Short: The Employment Effects of Delays in Paycheck Protection Program Financing”:

Delay in the provision of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans due to insufficient initial funding under the CARES Act substantially and persistently reduced employment. Delayed loans increased job losses in May and persistently reduced recalls throughout the summer. The magnitude and heterogeneity of effects suggest significant barriers to obtaining external financing, particularly among small firms. Effects are inequitably distributed: larger among the self-employed, less well paid, less well educated and–importantly for the design of future programs–in very small firms. Our estimates imply the PPP saved millions of jobs but larger initial funding could have saved millions more, particularly if it had been directed toward the smallest firms. About half of the jobs lost to insufficient PPP funding are lost in firms with fewer than 10 employees, despite such firms accounting for less than 20 percent of employment.

And finally, one of the first papers on PPP was written by me and Glenn Hubbard, which you can find here.

