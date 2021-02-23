The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A conversation with HASC Chairman Adam Smith

As the Biden administration builds its National Security Strategy and begins to tackle the security challenges facing the United States, Congress will play a critical role in shaping the administration’s policy. From passing budgets to conducting oversight, the voice of Congress—especially the key defense and foreign policy committees—is critical.

On March 5, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith (D-WA), for a conversation on what the National Security Strategy should prioritize, and what issues his committee will focus on in the 117th Congress.

