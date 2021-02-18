5 questions for Joshua D. Wright on antitrust and Big Tech

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Joshua D. Wright

How has the American approach to antitrust evolved over the past 50 years? Will the government finally break up Big Tech? What is the overall future of antitrust doctrine in the United States? Recently, I discussed these questions and more with Joshua D. Wright.

Josh is a law professor at George Mason University, as well as the executive director of the Global Antitrust Institute and a former member of the Federal Trade Commission. He is the co-author, along with Jan Rybnicek, of the recent National Affairs article, “A Time for Choosing: The Conservative Case Against Weaponizing Antitrust.”

When people talk about antitrust, it’s usually in the context of breaking up a company. But that’s not the only remedy, right?

Right. I see the world of antitrust in three parts: cartels, mergers and acquisitions, and monopolization.

For cartels, think of naked price-fixing. This is the criminal corner of antitrust, where most of the remedies are things like fines or jail time rather than breakups. Regarding mergers and acquisitions, 99 percent of modern merger enforcement in antitrust comes before the acquisition has happened, so we’re prohibiting a proposed transaction instead of breaking anything up.

Then there’s monopolization. These are cases that are brought against a single firm — usually a large firm — alleging that the company has done something to abuse monopoly power and hinder competition. Those are the cases where we sometimes get structural remedies or breakups proposed, and sometimes we don’t. But overall, antitrust is most often not about breaking up firms.

What would it mean if policymakers used antitrust law to break up four or five Big Tech companies?

It would be historic, and it would also be wrong-headed. For one, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, in a time where lots of people are really benefiting from the goods and services these firms provide. Furthermore, the world’s most successful and innovative companies are here in the US, and, from a competitive policy lens, our antitrust regime has largely avoided ex-ante regulation of these firms.

Witnesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are sworn-in before a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on “Online Platforms and Market Power”, in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

A signature feature of the US system is that our antitrust laws do not punish companies for competing successfully and becoming large — or even becoming a monopoly. You can’t make an antitrust cause of action out of successful innovation in the US. Instead, the US punishes abuses of monopoly power — you can’t climb to the top of the ladder and then burn it down. We have antitrust cases for that, some of which the government can win if they go to court and prove that the firms are monopolists and harm competition. That’s a feature, not a bug, of the US system.

Was that always the American approach?

No. The American approach really flipped in 1977. From 1890 through the 1960s, essentially everything was illegal, and the government always won antitrust cases. There were merger cases merging to just 4 percent where the government won. It was just a matter of who the government wanted to sue on any given day. In the ’70s, a lot of things changed. There was a big explosion from the Chicago School of Economics, among others. Economists learned more about when economic tools are pro-competitive versus when they’re anti-competitive, and people started revisiting the antitrust system. The Supreme Court decided to change the system from trying to do six things at once to really only focusing on protecting against monopolies, and things got better.

Now, however, there are a lot of modern calls to reinvigorate the old 1960s antitrust. People claim to know that certain business’ activities are bad just because big is bad, so they want to revisit old doctrine.

People seem to think that large technology firms need to be broken up. And if they can’t be broken up under the current antitrust doctrine, then we need to create a new one that allows us to do so. Is that where we’re at?

Yes. I think that there’s always been a call on the left for the government to use antitrust to make decisions for private companies. But there used to be a consensus in antitrust that the consumer welfare standard was a good thing, and now that consensus is starting to fray.

In particular, there’s a new (and understandable) conservative angst about large tech companies who, they think, have discriminated against them or are politically biased inside the company. So now, you’ve got some conservatives asking, “Goodness, if we’re not going to use the government to control companies that don’t like us, then what’s the point?” But there are good answers to that from conservatives who believe in the rule of law and believe in markets — and who don’t want to have the federal government making product design decisions at Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon.

Do you think that, sometime in the next four years, there’ll be major action against any of the largest technology companies that involves them selling off a significant business?

I’d bet the under on that, and here’s why. The US antitrust doctrine is what it is right now, and we still have meaningful judicial review. That’s why, on the left and the right, all of the attention is being paid to legislative change — they’re not going to win in the court. So the hope for the antitrust reformers lies in Congress, and I always bet the under if someone tells me that the revolution is coming from Congress.

While I don’t think we’re going to see legislation that undoes the consumer welfare standard, I do think that you’ll see some antitrust legislation. You’ll get bigger budgets for the agencies, and maybe some tinkering around the margins with a presumption here or there. But it’s going to have to be done through the courts. And they’ve got to win in the Article III courts, which means that they’ve to have proof, not just political grievances. I don’t think they’ve got that.

