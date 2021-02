Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 15:02 Hits: 3

Stock markets opened slightly lower Wednesday, despite news from the Food and Drug Administration that an analysis shows the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be safe and effective, likely clearing the way for an emergency use authorization...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540259-markets-dip-despite-fda-endorsement-of-jj-single-shot-vaccine