The Huawei challenge, then and now

It has been a full decade since I first began to analyze the implications of Huawei’s rise in this long report. At the time, the company was China’s only tech corporation that had achieved a high level of competitiveness internationally. I’ve followed Huawei’s fortunes — and misfortunes — since then. These are my dominant impressions then and now.

First, even a decade ago, there were distinguishing features that set Huawei apart from other Chinese companies. Although details of connections with Beijing or the People’s Liberation Army were and remain obscure, it is clear Huawei’s rise from a small regional electronics firm to national and international competitiveness cannot be explained merely by public largesse or bureaucratic guidance. There is evidence of some subsidies early on (largely through tax credits and “research” grants), but the company also did a lot of things right. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei proved a shrewd, tough leader, seeking the best advice from foreign advisory firms (viz., IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers) on finance, marketing, organization, international laws and regulations, and growth beyond China’s borders. He plowed large sums (up to 20 percent of earnings) back into the company’s research and development efforts.

Of course, there were bumps along the way. In 2004, Huawei settled a major intellectual property (IP) theft lawsuit filed against it by Cisco. There have been IP charges subsequently, but nothing of the magnitude of the Cisco case. By 2011, Huawei was selling wireless network equipment and smartphones in 140 countries, with almost $28 billion in global revenues ($122 billion in 2019).

It was also under President Barack Obama’s first term that the US began fitful attempts to check Huawei’s advance. Commerce Secretary Gary Locke intervened behind the scenes to foreclose a contract between Sprint, Nextel, and Huawei. In 2010, Obama ordered an all-hands intelligence sweep of Huawei’s connections to the Chinese government and of possible back doors in its gear; it came up empty.

Then, in 2012, the House Intelligence Committee issued a report calling Huawei a major security risk, recommending that it be denied access to the US market. The report was replete with accusations and little factual backup. Ridiculing the product, the Economist wrote that it appeared to “have been written for vegetarians. At least, there is not much meat in it.” Then, of course, the 2014 Snowden revelations demonstrated that the National Security Agency had itself conducted operations against Huawei identical to those allegedly conducted by the Chinese, penetrating Huawei traffic and communications with customers.

My view in these earlier years was that if the US had solid evidence of Huawei’s collusion with Beijing on back doors or surveillance of its customers, it should make the full details public, even if it means exposing intelligence efforts. Otherwise, any actions taken against Huawei would lack credibility.

John Maynard Keynes is rumored to have responded to being chafed for a shifting policy stance by tartly stating, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?” Today, that sums up my own hardening stance toward Huawei. Two factors are at play. First, the technological changes and security dangers inherent in the advancement of 5G wireless. Second, the relentless drive for technological primacy by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with accompanying demands that all elements of Chinese society and business knuckle under to all commands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The underlying technology of 5G — with infinitely more entry points, high dependence on software, continuous updates, and a collapse of the designation of equipment as core and peripheral — renders it significantly more difficult to protect wireless networks against infiltration and sabotage. Thus, allowing Huawei-manufactured equipment in US or allied networks is an invitation to security disaster. Huawei argues there is no evidence to date of collusion with the Chinese government. That may be true, but it is irrelevant: The future is the issue. Huawei has secured more than a third of worldwide contracts for 5G equipment and possesses resources far outmatching its rivals — Ericsson and Nokia.

Further, in recent years, Huawei has received tens of billions of dollars in support for international contracts by the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China. Without intervention by the US (and hopefully US allies), Huawei — and ultimately the Chinese government — will have a stranglehold on the technical foundations of the next wireless revolution.

The second major challenge remaining from a decade ago is the stated goal of Xi and the CCP to achieve domestic control of strategic technologies within Chinese borders (the Made in China 2025 plan). With control of 5G networks, China could exert power and force other countries to its will. We have already seen China bully Norway and Australia — and issue threats of forceful retaliation against European nations that ban Huawei from their 5G rollouts. Beyond technology and trade, Xi’s regime has demonstrated its determination to stamp out political dissent, as shown in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Allowing China to assert control of foundational 5G technology through Huawei is an unacceptable outcome for the US and Western democracies.

