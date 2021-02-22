5 questions for Korok Ray on the relationship between universities and innovation

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

By James Pethokoukis and Korok Ray

Are American universities set up to foster innovation? Do higher education institutions do enough to help student and faculty inventions succeed? Should the government adopt a more hands-on approach to university research? Recently, I discussed these questions and more with Korok Ray.

Korok is an associate professor at the Mays Business School of Texas A&M University and the director of the Mays Innovation Research Center. He’s also the author of the recent National Affairs article, “The Innovative University.”

Many people assume that American universities are the best in the world. Is that still true? And if so, why is this the case?

Right now, American universities are the best. However, I don’t know if it will always be that way. Universities are currently doing well because, after World War II, the US made big investments in higher education, primarily through entities like the National Science Foundation (NSF). But there are now some serious issues that need addressing, especially given the global competition for technology investment.

The US model really only has two kinds of universities — technical, industrial universities and liberal arts universities. The industrial university largely arises from the strength of the engineering faculty and students, funded mainly through government grants rather than tuition. These universities do some pure research, but also a lot of applied research to bring ideas from theory to practice for later commercialization.

On the other hand, liberal arts universities don’t actively commercialize research or even do applied research at that scale. They are successful in innovation, but primarily through their students. Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos are great examples — Facebook and Amazon weren’t research projects that faculty were working on. Rather, they were projects that the students were working on and then executed on their own.

How should universities be improved, in order to better contribute to the American innovation machine?

There’s a lot of inefficiency within higher education innovation efforts. For example, part of the value of innovation is not just the technical innovation itself, but rather the impact of that innovation on society. And if we’ve learned anything about real innovation in the last 20 or 30 years, it’s that it’s never just technological innovation alone — it’s always some business, economic, or social innovation on top of the technology. We have all those skills within universities, but we don’t deploy or recruit them in the right ways.

Typically, the liberal arts faculty are largely agnostic or totally detached from innovation. That shouldn’t be the case. There’s a huge benefit to taking the liberal arts skills that we teach and applying them towards innovation to really amplify our impact. Take Google — while it started simply as an algorithm, it fundamentally created an entirely new way of selling advertising. Yet no one ever uses Google as an example to talk about the economics or business of understanding innovation and digital advertising, even though they’re a perfect example of cross-disciplinary innovation.

Overall, even within industrial universities, there are a lot of faculty and students who could be engaged in innovation but aren’t. We need to change that.

In our current higher education system, if I have a great idea that can be turned into an amazing project or product, what happens next?

Depends where the idea came from. If it came from the student, then the university really has no claim to that IP, and the student is on their own. They have to go through whatever extracurricular channels and resources are available to them. That could be an entrepreneurship center that puts them in touch with mentors, or it may be that they join a startup incubator. But usually, those avenues are not well-connected to the university itself.

The university has a bigger role if the IP emerged from the faculty. In that case, they’re supposed to approach their tech commercialization office and discover some sort of contract between the faculty and the entity that they will create (usually a startup). Universities vary a lot in terms of how much support and resources they bring to help that faculty member commercialize the business. Sometimes they offer a lot of support — even providing and locating funding for the startup— and other times, they’ll do the bare minimum.

Do you think that, given global competition for talent, universities are becoming more aware of that process and are doing more to help their students or professors take those next steps?

There are mixed results here. Stanford was obviously wildly successful off of Google, for instance. But what also happened when Stanford’s Google-success story got out was that all universities started to really ramp up their commercialization efforts. Unfortunately, this didn’t actually work out as we’d like for two reasons.

First, much of the success of Google was based on Stanford’s Silicon Valley location. And second, commercialization offices began to impose fairly rigid grievances with faculty which actually hindered innovation. They essentially promised that at least some part of the equity would go to the university, leaving the faculty to wonder, “What do I get in exchange?” And if the university isn’t giving anything in exchange, it’s a raw deal. Faculty don’t want to give up equity for no reason because they’re not getting anything on the other side.

Should governments be giving more money to schools to help facilitate this process? And if so, what should that money be for?

I don’t think this would require an increase in public funding of higher education. We could keep it as it is, or even possibly decrease it if the money is targeted a little better. And frankly, higher education has their own incentives to get this right. If a university has a policy that executes well on innovation, it will pay for itself in the long-term because of the loyalty of alumni to give back to the university. Those donations could eventually offset tuition increases later, so it’s an overall benefit.

In terms of the government’s role, maybe when they give NSF grants, for instance, they should tailor those grants to make sure that the receiving universities actually engage the broad set of faculty in using them, rather than just engaging with narrow silos as they do right now. That would be one welfare-improving policy change.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Korok Ray is an associate professor at the Mays Business School of Texas A&M University and the director of the Mays Innovation Research Center.

