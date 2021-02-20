Why freedom and creativity are crucial for scientific progress: My long-read Q&A with Don Braben

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 7

By James Pethokoukis and Donald W. Braben

Scientific progress is critical to driving innovation, which in turn is critical to driving economic growth. But what if simply dumping more money into basic science research isn’t enough? What if the great scientific pioneers of the 20th century — Einstein, Heisenberg, and Schrodinger among them — were so impactful because they enjoyed scientific freedom? Recently, I spoke with Don Braben, who makes the argument that such freedom for researchers today no longer exists due to the strictures imposed by scientific institutions in the form of peer review.

Don Braben is an honorary professor and vice president of research at University College London. He’s the author of several books, including Scientific Freedom: The Elixir of Civilization, which was originally published in 2008 and was, in 2020, republished by Stripe Press.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet. Tell your friends, leave a review.

I‘d like to see more transformative technological progress and scientific discovery, but it seems like the only solution I keep hearing for that is, “Let’s spend a lot more X” — whether “X” is basic research, basic-plus-applied research, or maybe even some sort of industrial policy. Basically it’s, “Let’s spend a lot more money on something.”

Now, while that may be necessary, I think your book makes the case that simply spending more money is not a sufficient solution.

That’s right, it’s not. We need to look at what we’ve done over the past century. Over the past few decades, academics have had to adjust to radical change. Before the 1970s, most academics did not have to prepare proposals for what they wanted to do. Provided their requirements were modest, they could simply press on with whatever they had in mind. The harvest from this unconstrained academic freedom was spectacular and transformed everyone’s lives.

Such discovery started in the beginning of the 20th century. After the heroic efforts of James Clark Maxwell, who finally unified the apparently unrelated fields of electricity and magnetism in the 1860s, Max Planck began the 20th century — after more than 20 years of study — with his unexpected and transformational discovery of energy quantization, which subsequently revolutionized the study of the sciences. His breakthrough inspired others to create their own unpredicted technologies like the laser and myriads of spinoffs, countless components of the electronic and telecommunications revolutions, nuclear power, biotechnology, and medical diagnostics galore — all of which are now indispensable parts of life.

Yet all of these discoveries depended on a scientific freedom we no longer have. And so, while spending large amounts of money would certainly be very nice for some scientists, it would not solve the problem that I’m trying to address.

How did we move away from the bottom-up, curiosity-driven model that inspired these discoveries? When did that shift happen, and why?

It was around 1970 that this laissez-faire style of research ended because governments, for political reasons, wanted to implement enormous increases in the size of the academic sector. That meant ways had to be found to severely limit academics’ participation in research. Furthermore, it was decided that academic research should be aimed specifically at increasing national prosperity, something that had previously been considered an accidental benefit. Academics are renowned for their individuality, but amazingly the methods they eventually found were almost identical everywhere.

Currently, if academics want funding, they must prepare written proposals on what they want to do, submit them to university administrators to confirm that they are authorized researchers who will be fully supported by the university to carry out the proposed research if approved, and submit them to the targeted funding agency in good time to meet strict deadlines. Their proposals must be within the agency’s priority areas, provide convincing arguments that the support would be the best value for money, and prove that the research will result in some sort of national benefit. The list is endless.

The agency, after checking that all these conditions have been satisfied — including such “important” details like font and margin size — invites an assessment of the proposals from a few scientists chosen by the agency to act as anonymous referees. These referees, treating the proposals as if they were completed works, draft reports that evaluate the proposals and then submit those to an agency committee.

Via Twenty20

Agency committees, drawn from experts in the specific field who give their expertise freely, are expected to have assessed all the proposals and referees’ reports before the committee meets. Unfortunately, on average committees only have funds to support some 25 percent of proposals received. That means that committee members must hold interminable discussions on each proposal’s merits in order to make decisions on which proposals get funded. Such decisions mean that many excellent proposals get lost — but might have been funded if they had been considered on another day with different experts. What’s more, funding agencies have strict rules on resubmissions.

So is what you’re describing unique to Great Britain, or is that also the case in the US?

Well, it’s certainly the case in Great Britain, but the main features of what I’ve just described will be similar everywhere in the world. Peer review now dominates everything. It is absolutely unavoidable, and that’s the problem.

But is there a good reason for the process being the way it is? Surely at some point a decision has to be made about where to spend money. Do you just think that there’s a better way to make that decision — especially if the people making these decisions are big institutions, like universities or the government?

My own experience with the Venture Research Initiative is highly relevant here. The Venture Research Initiative ran from 1980 to 1990 and was sponsored by British Petroleum (BP). We got about 10,000 proposals from European and North American scientists and supported around 40 of those without using peer review. The total cost was some $20 million over the decades.

We developed selection methods based on extended face-to-face discussions that looked for original and determined people whose research might radically change how we think about something important. Most importantly, we fostered mutual trust and gave feedback in real time — a good description of venture researchers would be “credible heretics.”

And while this low-cost initiative had nothing to do with money, it was very successful. So far, it has led to some 14 major breakthroughs, several of which have won major prizes and honors.

But that was through BP. Can that same model be used by the public sector or publicly financed institutions, which, almost by nature, are going to be a lot more bureaucratic?

Well, they don’t have to be bureaucratic. Any big company can set up its own venture research initiative. It would be an investment in the future — one that wouldn’t cost them very much.

Of course, big companies, especially tech companies, are looking forward. Google’s moonshot factory is a perfect example of that. But is what you’re suggesting that we go back to the 1950s model of the big industrial lab, which companies eventually moved away from?

Well, no. The BP initiative was a tiny initiative. It doesn’t need to be huge, and it doesn’t need to cost a lot of money. We concentrated exclusively on selecting people, talking to them, and looking for creative and original scientists who wanted to do something different. That model can still be resuscitated. And as I keep saying, it would not cost very much.

If current policies had existed at the beginning of the 20th century, the modern world would be a much harsher place. Ways must be found to support the very few scientists, like those at BP, who are capable of liberating us from this terrible ailment of peer review dominance. For the first time since the Renaissance, academics — who have long been the source of the occasional unpredicted discovery — are now faced with severe limits on what they can think and do. We have to remove those limits.

You don’t need massive amounts of money to do this. I think Google is mistaken, and I think the UK’s DARPA initiative (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency) is mistaken. DARPA is specifically going to search for high-risk, high-reward proposals — why should they do that? Why would they look for high-risk opportunities when venture research proved that this is a low-risk initiative?

Let’s focus on the DARPA model for a second. It would seem to me that DARPA is the kind of program that we would be looking for — it promises investments and big ideas, not incremental change. So how does DARPA’s model, one that many in the US consider as the type of thing that we should be doing more of, compare to the kind of model that you’re describing?

As much as possible, we should try to avoid the limitations provided by peer review.

So that’s the key difference then — there’s too much review in a DARPA-like agency?

Yes. Reviewing is a difficult process because, even though reviewers are encouraged to be more adventurous and risk-averse, the scientists themselves often don’t know which direction they want to go in. And that means that you have to find a way of picking people capable of making those decisions in the first place. You can only do that through extended face-to-face discussion. It’s laborious in time, and you have to keep at it. But it works.

Is there another current model that’s similar? Is this at all like the venture capital model?

You know, when I joined BP, I was disappointed that they chose “Venture Research” for the name of the initiative, because the word “venture” immediately precipitates the word “capital.” So with venture research, people automatically think of venture capital, and the two could not be further removed. Venture research and venture capital are on opposite ends of the spectrum. With venture capital, you’re looking for ways in which technologists can find new national benefits. Meanwhile, venture research sets absolute requirements and looks for ways in which scientists can restructure the basis of knowledge — every one of our venture researchers did that.

I understand that the goals of the processes are different, but I mentioned venture capital because its process, to me, seems to be based a lot on conversation and a willingness to take risks within the confines of what those funds are meant to do. Overall, it appears conversational and focused on really trying to understand the ideas — I guess that’s also what I meant when I said it seems less bureaucratic.

Oh, definitely. Bureaucracy is a killer — you’ve got to remove it. Academics only accept bureaucracy now because there is no alternative.

I wonder if this sort of process can even be achieved, considering the setup of government, big institutions, and even technology companies. And I wonder if this isn’t something that would maybe best be funded by more philanthropic ventures. We certainly have a lot of billionaires very interested in technological progress. Might private, philanthropic ventures be the best avenue for your concept to reach fruition, rather than Big Tech companies or the government?

Oh yes. In 1980, BP was such an organization. And while it’s no longer such an entity, there must be other organizations capable of doing this sort of thing. But they must make arrangements to try to avoid all unnecessary bureaucracy, as it’s just a killer for original thought.

Is there room for the creation of a new kind of university, one that would be much freer and really allow for the realization of cutting edge ideas?

Any university can fit those requirements. For example, University College London (UCL) has set up its own venture research initiative and in 10 years has found one person who is doing spectacular work. His initial research cost €150,000 over three years — which is almost free, considering how he’s since attracted €5 million in funding from the usual sources. So this can be a very profitable initiative that any university can do.

Universities should consider setting up their own venture search initiatives. Sure, it will be difficult, because academics, like anyone else, are likely to be unimpressed by an arrangement with an annual spend of close to zero (which is what the UCL’s spend has been), but it’s an exciting enterprise nonetheless.

For one, you’re constantly looking for proposals — I looked at one only a few months ago. The proposals continuously come forward, and you have to look at and talk to every single one of them. You don’t just read it — you talk to them and then make your decision.

What do you think about innovation prizes as a way of funding both breakthrough advances and people who otherwise might not get funded, either because they don’t come from traditional sources or their ideas seem too far out there? Like the XPRIZE, for example.

I actually had a long association with the people involved in the XPRIZE, and they asked me to join them to set some targets. But I declined, and I told them they could consult anybody else in the world for this, because their opinion on what will be important in the future will be as valid as my own.

Bill Maris, president and chief executive officer of Google Ventures, listens to Peter H. Diamandis, chairman and chief executive officer of XPRIZE, speak about the future during the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nobody knows what want the new discoveries will be. Ninety-five percent of the universe is unknown to us — dark energy, dark matter, consciousness — we don’t know very much. There’s a lot of ignorance in the world, and while we have to find ways of overcoming it, we cannot predict it. The 20th century demonstrates that in spades.

Are there any areas right now where you feel that there’s a need for more research funding but it’s not happening because of bureaucracy and risk aversion?

No, I never get involved in that. I just talk to people, because I will be wrong if I try to predict what major discoveries lie in wait for us in the future. Who would have predicted the laser, or even (back to the Max Planck) that energy should be quantized? Planck was a reluctant revolutionary. He didn’t know what he had at first, and in fact he didn’t initially accept most of his major discoveries — he didn’t accept the existence of atoms, for example. It was Einstein who persuaded him to change his views, and he thanks Einstein and tells all of this in his autobiography.

Currently, there seems to be a lot more focus on picking certain sectors for funding. For example, everybody seems very confident that machine learning and artificial intelligence, or perhaps advanced battery storage, need to be funded or deserve more funding. So from your perspective, are we going in the wrong direction?

Oh, yes, it’s going in the wrong direction. But while those areas are fine, they do not address the problem I am addressing — the loss of creativity. For example, Patrick Collison argued in an Atlantic article that the bang-for-buck of science research has apparently gone down considerably over the past few decades. Ways must be found of putting that right.

We have found at least one way to remedy this problem: It’s the scientists themselves who know what they want to do. They know which elements of science are weak and which need attention. And solving the dark energy and dark matter problem will require such attention.

I think one reason we’re perhaps going in the wrong direction is that people look at the rise of China and their industrial policy — which is to pick certain key sectors, create a five- or 10-year plan, and throw a lot of money at it — and think, “Well, that’s the way you do science and technology.” They think that the best model is to have very smart engineers and bureaucrats in government pick sectors and throw a ton of money at them, and so they’re trying to duplicate that in the West. They find a lot of encouragement in China’s example, and they believe it’s a successful way to do transformational science.

Well, I don’t agree. I mean, China must be competed with. We must do these things. But unless we can create the sort of freedom that led to Planck, Einstein, Rutherford, and all the other scientists of the 20th century — who wouldn’t stand a chance of getting funded by the present methods based on peer review and their constant assessment — we won’t compete.

We need a very low-cost initiative to help scientists create. This can be achieved either by persuading universities to set up venture research initiatives or convincing companies to set up their venture research initiatives in a philanthropic way with loose guidance.

In general, are universities and the education system turning out the kinds of young people who are willing to do this, who are creative and willing to go in these areas and take risks? Does the problem actually begin much earlier than the funding level, with an educational system that dissuades people from being imaginative?

That’s a good question. We very well may have traveled too far along this major technological discovery where the focus is on the short term and competing with other people. But venture researches have no competitors, no one competes with them. Every one of them, from Planck onwards, has had no competitors. Nobody was trying to do what they were trying to do, and they succeeded and changed the world. We all benefited hugely from that.

As to whether or not there are people still thinking this way, I’m an optimist. I think we’ll find them if they know that the source of funding is there. You don’t need many — we need perhaps 500 scientists in the whole of the century, that’s it. That’s a drop in the ocean compared to the millions of scientists now in the world.

From that 500, who is one of your radical scientists of the 20th century that you think every school kid should know about but probably doesn’t?

Well, Oswald Avery is my hero. He was a very mild-mannered man who, in the 1940s and 50s, discovered the full significance of DNA, which was thought to be a junk molecule of no value whatsoever. He would have won the Nobel Prize for his discovery if he’d lived long enough. He’s an amazing man, Oswald T. Avery.

There are many others. Peter Mitchell, for example, was another of my heroes. He looked to find the ways in which living cells generate energy. The conventional wisdom was that this was a chemical process, and so the whole world was looking for chemical intermediates in the way this process was carried out. But he said, “No, it’s not chemical. It’s a physical, directed process.” And he eventually won the Nobel Prize in 1987.

Via Twenty20

Let me finish with this. Do you think that there are certain areas of science right now that we’ve written off but shouldn’t have? Cold fusion? Nanotechnology? Basically, are there areas ignored right now that, say, in 10 to 15 years — with the right research, imagination, money, and under your system — we might come to see as extremely important areas of scientific endeavor?

Well, we have to rely on what scientists want to do. We cannot know what the future holds, so we must restore scientists’ creative freedom. We must create a model under which original, creative, determined scientists like Oswald T. Avery can prove that what we believe to be true is actually rubbish — that DNA is actually a very important molecule, for instance.

My guest today has been Don Braben. Don, thank you so much for coming on the podcast.

Thank you very much, Jim!

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Donald W. Braben is an honorary professor and vice president of research at University College London.

The post Why freedom and creativity are crucial for scientific progress: My long-read Q&A with Don Braben appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/why-freedom-and-creativity-are-crucial-for-scientific-progress-my-long-read-qa-with-don-braben/