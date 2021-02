Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:34 Hits: 5

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Friday that he would oppose Neera Tanden's nomination to head the White House budget office, potentially sinking her Senate confirmation.Manchin cited Tanden's harsh tweets about Republicans as the reason for his...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/539648-manchin-to-oppose-bidens-pick-of-nera-tanden