The economics of small data

As I write this post, I’m warmed by a pellet stove, a device that turns compressed sawdust into heat, helping my family get through the challenging New Hampshire winters in greater comfort. The economics of pellet stove heating analogize well to a current controversy in the information economy: Who pays whom for the tiny bits that feed it? People benefit when companies collect and reprocess what is otherwise waste material. This is true of physical and digital waste alike. Should people also be paid for it? The vignette that follows may light the fire of understanding for nontechnical readers.

Earlier this year, as part of a separate initiative to increase our comfort, we hired a tree service to clear a quarter acre of trees that were blocking the sun’s warming beams from reaching our house. The tree service did the work at a discount because it could sell some of the felled wood for processing into lumber. Sawdust, a by-product of that processing, used to be waste material that piled up behind sawmills and added costs to lumber production.

But during the oil crisis of the 1970s, a system for turning sawdust (and other biomass) into heat was developed: the pellet stove. Sawdust processed into pellets and sold in 40-pound bags could be “disposed of” by selling it to people for burning in specially designed stoves. So my tree clearing came at a small discount, and “waste” from the processing of my trees now goes into a heating source that is competitive in price with other fuels and superior in environmental terms.

In her book, “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power,” Shoshana Zuboff provides a creditable history of the discovery of waste material produced by serving data to people on the internet and World Wide Web. “When it was realized that the ‘data exhaust’ clogging Google’s servers could be combined with its powerful analytic capabilities to produce predictions of user behavior,” she writes, “those prediction products became the basis for a preternaturally lucrative sales process that ignited new markets in future behavior.”

For Zuboff, Google’s access to personal information transformed modern markets from serving people to serving people up as objects for advertisers and sellers. “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism” offers a big, urgent argument: “You are the product.” Yet Zuboff almost never acknowledges the benefits consumers reap from these systems.

But putting aside her conclusions for the moment, one can see how material that was laying around like sawdust produces things that people can use. Billions of tiny bits of information about people are reprocessed and either served back to them directly as more highly customized information products, or as other useful products and services such as search tools, maps, driving directions, and all kinds of information, interaction, and entertainment.

These dynamics don’t just exist “online.” The credit reporting system collects billions of tiny units of information, which alone are waste, and repackages them into information products that reduce lending risk and lower the cost of credit to millions of consumers per year. Some of them can then afford to buy homes that they heat with low-cost, economically friendly pellet stoves.

What happens in the information economy is almost entirely implicit. Nobody makes a deal to have their data reprocessed into new, valuable things. Typically, no money changes hands at all. People just get information products without paying. When I had our trees cleared, we didn’t make a separate deal about what would happen with the sawdust produced at the lumber mill.

But there are proposals out there to require a “data dividend,” which at best would make the implicit trades explicit as payments, at enormous administrative cost. At worst, it would operate as a distorting wealth-transfer system that is attractive only because people would see money as they lost access to free, innovative products and services.

Personal information is not sawdust. It can affect a person long after it has left their land and gone for processing. So there are legitimate concerns to address, such as the control that people may unwittingly give up and the fairness, accuracy, and appropriateness of operations like credit reporting, search, and social media display. But there should be no mistaking that what was once waste material has been made useful and beneficial for people. That’s true of pellets and data alike.

