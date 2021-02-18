The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Employer Power and Employee Skills: Understanding Workforce Training Programs in the Context of Labor Market Power

Source: Suresh Naidu, Aaron Sojourner, Roosevelt Institute, December 2020
From the abstract:
As the COVID-19 recession continues and the pandemic worsens, millions of people have lost their jobs and are at risk of long-term unemployment. Policymakers and practitioners looking for strategies to address long-term unemployment are turning to workforce training and development programs to help workers rebuild their skills. Yet training programs that focus on skills learning without addressing underlying labor market power dynamics between employers and workers can perpetuate existing inequalities.

