Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 23:25 Hits: 6

A group of Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday urged the IRS to extend the tax-filing season beyond the current April 15 deadline in light of the coronavirus pandemic."It has come to our attention that, due to the ongoing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/539506-democrats-urge-irs-to-extend-tax-filing-season