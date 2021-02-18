Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 22:21 Hits: 6

Source: Nana Amma A. Acheampong, Compensation & Benefits Review, Volume 53 Issue 2, April 2021

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

Generation Z is the youngest and newest entrants into the workforce. However, confusion about their characteristics, work values, and reward preferences hinders effort to attract, recruit, and retain this generational cohort into public sector organizations. Accordingly, this study investigates effective reward strategies for recruiting and retaining Generation Z into public sector organizations. I used an evidence-based research approach and an aggregative systematic review as the study methodology. The evidence curated from 32 studies reveals how the background and life experiences of Generation Z influence the importance they assign their work values, reward preferences, and how they prioritize rewards in terms of their employment decisions. Additionally, gender also influenced the importance Gen Z assigned to specific rewards. Overall, Gen Z’s strong attractiveness to specific extrinsic and intrinsic rewards makes public sector organizations a likely employer of choice and offers managers a viable strategy for attracting, recruiting, and retaining the youngest generational workforce.

The post Reward Preferences of the Youngest Generation: Attracting, Recruiting, and Retaining Generation Z into Public Sector Organizations appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/02/reward-preferences-of-the-youngest-generation-attracting-recruiting-and-retaining-generation-z-into-public-sector-organizations-2.htm