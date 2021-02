Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:26 Hits: 2

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed the global debt by $24 trillion in a year, pushing it to a record high, according to an Institute of International Finance (IIF) study released Wednesday. The institute’s global debt...

