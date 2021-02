Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

China surpassed the U.S. as the European Union’s main trading partner in 2020, according to data released on Monday by Eurostat.EU exports to China grew by 2.2 percent in 2020, according to the report, while imports from China into the EU grew by 5....

