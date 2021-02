Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

A group of House Democrats announced Tuesday that they are reintroducing legislation to end the carried interest tax break that is beneficial for investment managers.The bill was rolled out by Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/538976-democrats-unveil-bill-to-end-tax-break-for-investment-managers