Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 17:41 Hits: 7

The $600 weekly boost to jobless benefits included in the CARES Act did little to discourage the unemployed from attempting to return to work, according to a study released Thursday by the JPMorgan Chase Research Institute.Economists...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/538440-boosted-jobless-benefits-did-little-to-discourage-workers-from-finding-jobs