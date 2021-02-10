Disenfranchisement: An American Tradition

Articles

Source: Julilly Kohler-Hausmann, Dissent, Winter 2021

Invoking the specter of voter fraud to undermine democratic participation is a tactic as old as the United States itself. …. Fair elections require clear regulations and standards, but bureaucratic hurdles inevitably depress participation by disadvantaged groups. And they have often been deliberately constructed—as an appeals court found in 2016—to “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.” ….

Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposals

Source: Russell Contreras, Stef W. Kight, Axios, February 10, 2021

There are at least 165 proposals under consideration in 33 states so far this year to restrict future voting access by limiting mail-in ballots, implementing new voter ID requirements and slashing registration options.

