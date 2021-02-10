Voices of Strength: A Survey of Librarians Working with Chronic Illnesses or Conditions

Articles

Source: Susan Rathbun-Grubb, Journal of Library Administration, Volume 61 no. 1, 2021

This research attempts to understand the ways that librarians overcome the challenges associated with a chronic condition in the workplace. Six hundred sixteen respondents completed a survey about type of workplace, type of chronic condition, longevity of the condition, disclosure, accommodations, level of support, career mobility and advancement, work challenges, coping strategies, and perceptions on disability. Respondents report chronic illness and conditions of all sorts, both visible and invisible, with 46% having more than one type of illness. They cope by using creative strategies to supplement or replace formal accommodations, however 39% believe that their condition has negatively impacted their career advancement.

