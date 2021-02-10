Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:41 Hits: 5

Source: Robert P. Holley, Journal of Library Administration, Volume 61 no. 1, 2021

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

A case study presents a public library director who has traveled lavishly with library funding to the annual American Library Conference while three librarians with professional obligations did not receive support. The initial analysis concludes that she did nothing illegal or even unethical and presents reasons why her expenditures may be less troubling than they seem. Nonetheless, she behaved unwisely because her actions may have a negative effect upon employee morale and her relationship with the community. The general principle for all library managers should be to evaluate the necessity of professional travel, especially to attractive locations, and to make sure that an administrator is the appropriate person to represent the library. Beyond travel, administrators should not be exempt from cost saving measures because of the current pandemic. One additional complication is a differing judgment between the administrator and staff about what is a perk and what is an obligation.

The post First Class Tickets—Perks and Library Management appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/02/first-class-tickets-perks-and-library-management.htm