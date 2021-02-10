Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:34 Hits: 5

Source: Illinois Economic Policy Institute (ILEPI) and the Project for Middle Class Renewal (PMCR) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, February 9, 2021

From the press release:

In an eight-year period of national economic expansion that followed the Great Recession of 2008, the 27 U.S. states that had enacted so-called “right-to-work” laws saw slower economic growth, lower wages, higher consumer debt, worse health outcomes, and lower levels of civic participation than states that had not, according to a new study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute (ILEPI) and the Project for Middle Class Renewal (PMCR) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The post Promoting Good Jobs and a Stronger Economy: How Free Collective-Bargaining States Outperform “Right-to-Work” States appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/02/promoting-good-jobs-and-a-stronger-economy-how-free-collective-bargaining-states-outperform-right-to-work-states.htm