Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 19:15 Hits: 2

Tesla has purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and plans on accepting the cryptocurrency as payment soon, The Associated Press reports.The AP reported on Monday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed the company’s investment in a filing...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/537843-tesla-purchases-15-billion-in-bitcoin-announces-plans