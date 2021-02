Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 22:22 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that funds will soon be available for families struggling to pay funeral costs after losing a loved one to COVID-19. The Federal...

