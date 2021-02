Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said on Sunday that she was “very concerned” about the income limit to receive a stimulus payment potentially being lowered.Appearing on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Dingell told host Abby Phillips that she agreed...

