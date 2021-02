Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 16:07 Hits: 3

Stocks ticked higher Friday despite an underwhelming January jobs report, thanks in part to strong corporate earnings, progress toward a stimulus bill and rising daily coronavirus vaccination rates.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537526-stocks-rise-despite-meager-january-jobs-gain