Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:04 Hits: 5

Top White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein on Friday pushed back on public criticism from former Obama economic adviser Larry Summers, who raised concerns in a Washington Post op-ed about the risks to inflation posed by President Biden's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537563-biden-economic-adviser-calls-summers-flat-out-wrong-with-inflation-remarks