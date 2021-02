Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:24 Hits: 6

More than 200 Obama administration officials signed a letter released Friday urging Congress to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan while criticizing those who say the massive stimulus bill is too big.“Every dollar...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537566-more-than-200-obama-officials-sign-letter-supporting-bidens-stimulus-plan