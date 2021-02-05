Temporary medical licensing is a good start

Articles

Published on Friday, 05 February 2021

During the pandemic, a problem quickly emerged that has only gotten worse in the nearly year-long fight against COVID. Early worries about a shortage of medical personnel were well founded. In the early stages of the crisis, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo requested upstate hospitals send physicians and nurses to harder hit hospitals in the New York City.

As the pandemic has spread and intensified across New York, it became more difficult to share staff in this way. Doctors, nurses, and technicians in the hardest hit areas were getting sick, dying, and suffering burnout. The key seemed to be cross-state licensing — letting those who had licenses to practice in one state practice in another. New York was initially not hospitable to this practice, but the pandemic forced the state to substantially liberalize its policies.

American Medical Response licensed practical nurse Lisa Wright administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Roy Wilson Training Center in Thousand Palms, Calif. on Thursday, January 7, 2021.Covid19vacthousandpalms 2

This was a positive step, but the problem still exists in other states. A recent bill authored by Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Representatives Bob Latta (R-OH) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) last summer offers something of a solution. The bill would permit “any health care professional in good standing with a valid practitioners’ license to render services – including telehealth – anywhere for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There are competing explanations for health workforce shortages. The AMA points to caps on government-funded residences, while others point to the AMA itself for being overly protective of its residents. There is also growing evidence of a health workforce COVID burnout that could significantly tighten the supply of health workers. Some experts also believe that in the next stage of the pandemic, with widespread vaccination and emerging COVID variants, we may be facing regional “hotspots” rather than a nation-wide crisis. If this is the case, having laws and rules in place that allow states to shift medical worker resources will once again be critical to preventing the collapse of local hospitals facing temporary surges in infections.

COVID is forcing change in the way Americans get their health care. Our rules governing who can practice where need updating to reflect the more widespread use of tools like telehealth and to build resiliency for a system that will be under pressure both during times of crisis and as the health workforce itself ages. Cross-state licensing seems like a good place to start.

