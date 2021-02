Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 17:20 Hits: 3

One in three Americans who relocated during the coronavirus pandemic said they did so due to related financial issues, according to polling from Pew Research Center released Thursday.In a November survey, a total of 32 percent of adults who...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537354-poll-one-third-say-financial-struggles-made-them-relocate-during-pandemic